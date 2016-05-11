Toho Tenax develops FR, high-modulus thermoplastic textile prepreg

Toho Tenax, the core company of the Teijin Group’s carbon fibres and composites business, has developed a flame-retardant, high-modulus thermoplastic textile prepreg.

A prepreg is a carbon fibre sheet pre-impregnated with matrix resin. This new textile version instead uses Tenax TPWF (Thermo Plastic Woven Fabric) as a base and is said to achieve a high level impregnation with polyethersulfone resin, resulting in more than 55% carbon fibre content, the company reports.

This is said to deliver high flame retardancy and robust mechanical properties. The new product can be used to produce high performance carbon fibre reinforced thermoplastics (CFRTP) in 1-metre-width rolls.

Currently, a typical carbon fibre reinforced plastics (CFRP) uses a thermoset resin such as epoxy, which requires a long processing time and high production costs, the company reports.

In parallel with this new prepreg, Toho Tenax also developed a rapid heat and cool press-moulding technology that can produce CFRTP in a 4-minute cycle time, significantly shortening the processing time and enabling high production volume. The manufacturer is currently developing technology that will allow for an even shorter cycle time.

Furthermore, typical thermoset prepregs require refrigerated storage, but the use of thermoplastics in this new prepreg enables it to be stored long-term at room temperature. The prepreg has UL94 V-0 capability and will be certified by June 2016. In addition, the thermoplastic resin allows this textile prepreg to be recycled into pellets for injection moulding, according to the manufacturer.