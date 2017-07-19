Towel Exports down by 5% – Pakistan

The towel exports for the month of July/May have dropped from about 5% to $704.702 million, said so is by the official figures. Fall in towel export comes to the tune of $35.284 million in July-May 2017 from $739.986 million in July-May 2016. In terms of quantity, towel export also went down by 4.28 percent or 7,292 tons to 163,136 tons in July-May 2017 from 170,428 tons in July-May 2016. In May 2017, the slump in towel export was about 18.11% that means $12.319 million to $55.691 million from $68.010 million for the same month, last year. Towel export volume plunged by 25.38 percent or 4,168 tons to 12,254 tons in May 2017 from 16,422 tons in May 2016.