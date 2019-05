Trevira CEO Klaus Holz and Trevira’s parent company, Indorama Ventures, will continue to work together for a further three years following a mutually agreed renewal of Holz’s contract. The contract was due to expire at the end of this year, but it has now been extended until the end of 2022. Holz took up his position as a managing director of Trevira at the beginning of 2011, and has been sole managing director of Trevira GmbH since 2013.