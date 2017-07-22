Truetzschler & ATE partnered with Sintex

Sintex Industries has now signed a partnership deed with Truetzschler and ATE for their one million spindle dream project. Truetzschler and ATE recently completed phase one of the Sintex Industries’ yarn division’s project. The project once fully operational will produce cotton, melange and linen yarns, said the CEO, Sintex Group.

The first phase of the project saw the commissioning of 320,000 spindles that is now complete. A similar number in the second phase is on and 360,000 spindles in the last phase will be completed by 2018. According to the experts, the background of the idea is; ” to set up the plant came with the announcement of the Gujarat Textiles Policy and also from the changing dynamics of the Chinese textiles industry at that time. Subsidised interest costs under the TUFS also proved to be a major impetus along with low labour cost and power subsidy in Gujarat.”