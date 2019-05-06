Truetzschler Nonwovens presents production lines for “green” nonwovens

Truetzschler will discuss sustainable nonwovens at Techtextil

Since decades machine supplier answered requirements on enhanced product quality, better line efficiency and higher productivity with new concepts and innovative processes. Now we see a new dimension rising. As a supplier of complete production lines Truetzschler Nonwovens offers machinery, service and know-how out of one hand – everything from implementing product ideas to enabling new businesses.

At booth B03 in hall 3.0 the focus is on solutions for processing eco-friendly materials. Cotton fibers – both virgin cotton and comber noils – make an excellent raw material for top-quality wipes. Truetzschler’s random and airlay cards are especially configured to cope with variable fiber lengths and a high short fiber content. The NCR and NCA cards reliably and efficiently form webs for the kind of soft cotton wipes sought after in premium markets worldwide.

Another focus point is fully biodegradable wet-laid and spunlaced (WLS) wipes. Voith and Truetzschler go one step beyond flushable wipes and show pulp and lyocell-based materials with sufficient strength to compete with conventional wipes from polyester/viscose blends. Proven machinery from both companies – such as Voith’s HydroFormer and Truetzschler’s AquaJet – add up to a versatile wet-laying and spunlacing line for future-fit end products. Visit Trützschler booth in hall 3.0 booth B03.