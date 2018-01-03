Turkish Ormo opens spinning mill in Serbia

The Turkish Ormo Group has opened the yarn plant LebanTeks in Lebane, Tanjug reports. Ormo Group is the biggest exporter of woolen yarn in the world, and the factory was opened in the reconstructed halls of the former textile company Eksporteks, takes up 12,700 square meters and is the first factory opened in Lebane in the past 30 years. At the same time, it is the first factory Ormo Group has opened outside of Turkey.
The factory currently employs 130 people, and once it starts operating at full capacity, it will process around 15 tons of woolen yarn, Tanjug reports. The state invested around RSD 200 million in the purchase of Eksporteks from bankruptcy and the reconstruction of the halls.
The opening of LebanTeks was attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Minister of Economy Goran Knezevic and Minister of Trade, Telecommunications and Tourism Rasim Ljajic.
Vucic said that the Turkish company had invested EUR 500,000 in the Lebane facility, that 130 workers were employed there at the moment, and that there would be 350 of them in the future. We hope that there will be 650 people here in two years and another hall as well, bigger than this one – Vucic said, as reported by B92.
The woolen yarn plant will be able to export to all the world markets. I’ve seen how good the equipment is. It will also export to Russia, and exports will reach EUR 11 million as soon as next year – Vucic said.