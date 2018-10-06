French Technology at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2018

French textile machinery manufacturers are the sixth textile machinery exporters worldwide with world leaders in such fields as long fiber spinning (wool, acrylic), yarn twisting and control (including technical yarns), space-dyeing, heat setting for carpet yarns, carpet systems, dyeing and finishing, felts and belts for finishing processes, nonwovens, air conditioning of textile plants and recycling processes of textile materials.

NSC FIBRE TO YARN

NSC FIBRE TO YARN will take the opportunity to introduce its service center with its genuine spare parts stock in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu and significant evolutions.

LAROCHE

LAROCHE has been a major player in the textile waste recycling and airlaid nonwoven field and is now deeply involved in new technologies for turning post-consumer goods into valuable products.

SUPERBA

SUPERBA, member of the VANDEWIELE family of companies, is the world leader in space dyeing and heat setting for carpet yarn (PP, PES, PAN, WOOL & blends). SUPERBA TVP3 heat-setting line offers the highest pin-point definition with their saturated steam process.

FIL CONTROL

The company stands as one of the market leader for 4 major fields:

– Yarn Cutter, which can satisfy all kinds of bespoke demands.

– Yarn Sensor, utilizing capacitive, optical, reflective and piezoelectric technology in products such as the Tension Sensor.

– Hall Effect Sensor, install on numerous different kind of application, such as motor rpm counting

– Quality Control Devices, such as tension sensor and digital length meter.

AESA Air Engineering

AESA is a worldwide leader in air engineering for all textile production processes of natural fibers, manmade fibers and filaments in their different stages: spinning, knitting, weaving, hosiery, different types of nonwovens and fiber productions, as well as dyeing and finishing.



DOLLFUS & MULLER

DOLLFUS & MULLER is a leading manufacturer of endless felts and dryer belts for the textile finishing and nonwovens factories:

– compacting felts for knit finishing

– sanforizing felts for denim and woven fabrics finishing

– printing dryer belts for textile printing

– sublimation blankets for transfer printing

– decatizing felts for wool finishing

– dryer belts for thermo-bonding ovens

– tensionless dryer belts for knit finishing