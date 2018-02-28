UFT Pakistan with Hi-tech machinery delegates

Umar Fasih Trading Company, also known as the UFT Pakistan is headquartered in Karachi. Established back in 2014, the company is involved in sales of textile machinery and spare parts business and is operating from Karachi & Lahore. The Company provides Sale & Service for Dyeing & Finishing machines to Knit, Woven & Towel Industries. It has well experienced & trained staff which is fully capable to satisfy the needs to the customers.
The company also offering services of erection & commissioning of machines, troubleshooting & fault rectification of machines. UFT aims at providing Hi-tech machinery & its spare parts to the customers not only to ensure High Quality Product but to enhance production as well, and save time & cost of our valued customers.
With an aim to ensure smooth running of the machines by providing proper & timely After Sale Service the company representatives were present in the Hall # 4. Booth # D47 to D58. The discussed products at the exhibition included butterfly valves & diaphragm proportional valves from KEYVALVE – Hong Kong.
The visitors were able to meet the international delegates from M/s. Tex-pro Group (M/s. Son-tech & M/s. Stentex) the respectable personals include Mr. John Wu (Sales Director); Mr. Thomas Pan (Area Manager); Ms. Amanda Xu (Area Manager); and Ms. Kiki Yang (Sales Assistant). While form the M/s. Xinwen Machinery Manufacturing (Wuxi) Co., Ltd., Mr. Andy Chow (Sales Director) and Mr. Martin Liu (Salesman) can be met at the company booth.
Other delegates include Mrs. Nadia Ugolini (Chairperson) and Mr. Andrea Di Giacomo (Sales Manager) from M/s. Ugolini SRL and Mr. Wai Keung Tsui (Managing Director) and Ms. Maria Zhang (Sales Assistant) and M/s. Keyvalve Company Ltd.
The main products the company offer for Pakistani market includes; fabric & towel dyeing machines, stenter, dryers for towel and hosiery fabrics, de-twister & hydro extractor, yarn dyeing machines & lab. equipment, yarn winders, re-winders, fabric inspection, slitting machines, etc. weft straightener and butterfly Valves, diaphragm proportional valves, solenoid valves and accessories