Uniform energy tariffs: Summary to be sent to PM, Miftah tells APTMA

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Ismail said on Saturday that summary regarding uniform gas and power tariff for the industry of the whole country will be sent to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi soon.
He was addressing the joint press conference along with Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Aamir Fayyaz, Chairman APTMA Punjab Ali Pervez Malik and Group leader APTMA Gohar Ejaz at APTMA house on Saturday, January 6, 2018. He also said national economy was strong as compared to the past and exports were increasing while imports were decreasing for the last few months. He was optimistic that budget deficit would be less than five % that year which was 5.8% last year.
He said “we have enough gas and electricity in the country. Last year our growth rate was 5.3 % and this year we hope that our growth rate will be six %.” He said “we have controlled the inflation. Our inflation rate is lowest in 40 years.”
Chairman APTMA Aamir Fayyaz said that implementation on export led strategy in latter and spirit could only solve economic problems. He demanded that government should immediately solve the issue of timely payment of duty drawbacks on realization of export proceeds to manufactures cum exporters and liquidate all outstanding Sales Tax Refunds. He also demanded that import of yarn, fabric of cotton and manmade fibre should be on limited level.