Unitech Texmech to display high quality spinning rings at ITMA 2019

India based Unitech Texmech Pvt Ltd, the market leaders in spinning rings since 1976, will be showcasing their latest range of high quality spinning rings at ITMA 2019 in Hall No. 7, Stall no. C119. Unitech rings are finely designed products designed to spin yarn from any kind of fibres like cotton, polyester, acrylic, wool, flex, blends, etc.

Unitech Texmech offers a wide range of rings to cater to the varied needs of the industry and offer a lifetime of 3–8 years depending upon count, speed, fibre characteristics and under normal working conditions. These rings include the UNIK1, UNI Ultima, UNI QC, UNISX, Steel Conical & Vertical Rings, ISQ Conical & Vertical Rings and Stainless Steel Rings.

The UNIK1 ring has excellent wear resistant properties and is tougher than coated rings. It undergoes a specialised surface treatment, which gives the ring high fatigue strength for consistent performance from the time the ring is placed on the ring frame.

The UNIK1 ring is ideal for spinning fine and super fine counts, compact yarns, dyed yarns as well as yarns made from highly abrasive fibres such as Acrylic, Polypropylene, Kevlar, Linen, Bamboo, Polyester, Melange, Modal, etc.

On the other hand, the UNI QC Ring is an economically priced product with salient features of coated rings. Special hardening process using the latest thermo ‘SHOCK’ treatment, imparts a micro diffusion effect to the ring for best wear resistance and absolute surface and matrix properties.

The UNI QC Ring is produced from 100Cr6 steel. The ring is suitable for spinning yarns from all types of fibres and is a true value for money black ring.

The UNI ULTIMA Ring is a product with a unique surface coating, especially suitable for machines running at very high speeds, elite and compact spinning systems. Here too, the very best quality 100Cr6steel is used and additionally a very hard and thin microfilm of atomic coating is given, to ensure superior gliding and wear resisting properties at high speeds.

Unitech has also launched an advanced version of normal conical and vertical rings called ISQ Series Conical & Vertical Rings. The ISQ Series rings are made from a special type of alloy steel and have a fine grain micro structure matrix for even and uniform friction properties.

The ISQ Series Conical & Vertical Rings are subjected to a high technology process to enhance the wear resistance and for smooth gliding movement of the traveler, resulting in consistent quality of yarn, very important in production of high value wool yarn.

These conical rings are manufactured in all sizes and of all heights like 6.4mm, 9.1mm, 11.1mm, 17.4mm, and 25.4mm, while the vertical rings range from 6.4mm to 50.8mm in height