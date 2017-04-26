Upsurge in Vietnamese textile & apparel

Predicted is an increase in textile and apparel exports to about 11% in the first quarter of the current session. Reported is that the Vietnamese apparel and textile exports were stable with a turnover of about 6.84 billion USD with a year on year increase of about 11.2%. The figures were given by the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association.

With a significant progress in the first quarter, most of the businesses have already had orders for the second quarter, this year. It is also reported that the Vietnamese garments are presented in more than 40 territories and countries of the world, including Japan, South Korea, China, EU, and the US.

Despite the increased number of orders the prices of the orders remained consistent with a short-term agreement. For this reason, the association advised the businesses to exploit the efficiencies at their best and increase the capacities of the machines and equipment to reduce the costs. For the current year, the garment and textile industry in Vietnam have set a target of about 6.5 7% of the growth rate compared to 2016 with a turnover reaching 30 billion USD.