US cotton production projected to reach 21.8 million bales in 2019-2020

Since 2005, US cotton output is expected to swing back to the highest. According to the U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the 2019-2020 crop production will expand from previous season 18.4 million to 21.8 million bales. A single bale weighs 218 kilograms (480 pounds).

A year earlier, the USDA March forecast said that for 2019-2020 season, the cotton acres from 14.1 million would drop to 13.8 million.

According to Mr John Robinson, a professor of agricultural economics at Texas A&M University, the fiber will make an attractive alternative in terms of relatively low prices for competing crops and in rainy weather which causes planting delays for corn.

