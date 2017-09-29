US FTC rule for RN on textile product labels

The US Federal Trade Commission recently streamlined requirements under the Fur, Textile and Wool Labelling Rules as part of acting Chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen’s regulatory reform agenda. The update will implement web-based electronic filings of requests to obtain, update, or cancel registered identification numbers (RN) used on product labels.

The use of the web-based RN system will streamline the application process for participating businesses and greatly increase the agency’s efficiency in delivering RN services to the public, said an FTC press release. The FTC website has been updated to allow real-time data validation for applicants and alert them to possible errors to avoid unnecessary delays. Under the current rules, most clothing and textile and fur products must have a label that identifies the manufacturer or other business responsible for marketing or handling the item. The updated RN system makes it easier for companies to obtain an RN and avoids having to put long company names on labels, said the official press release.