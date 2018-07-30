US largest market for Pakistan with bilateral trade topping Rs663 billion this year

According to Ms Marie Royce, US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs, with the bilateral trade topping 663 billion rupees this fiscal year, the United States was Pakistan’s largest market.

Ms Marie Royce, while addressing the opening ceremony of international conference of Pakistan US Alumni Network (PUAN) said, “Whether it is supporting tourism and cultural industries, or advancing entrepreneurship and technical education, American-Pakistani connections in all fields will only benefit both our countries.” She further highlighted the aim of the conference to support Pakistan’s domestic growth and international trade.

In the 2018 conference more than 200 Pakistani alumni of American government exchange programs participated. The alumni includes Pakistani business and community leaders, change makers, entrepreneurs, journalists and several more. The participants articulated on the transformative power of exchange programs and people ties in advancing shared American-Pakistani goals. The Pakistan-US Alumni Network possesses staggering power and has the knowledge, resources and the ambition to shape Pakistan and its future.