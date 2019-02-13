US online sales of luxury fashion items growing

According to the new US Luxury E-commerce Report released by the NPD Group, US online sales of luxury fashion items are growing, particularly from the key segments of garments, footwear, accessories, and attire. A lot of the nearly fifty pc increase in dollar sales seen in recent years across these segments is attributed to an increment in buyer spending.

Mr Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor, the NPD Group said, “The luxury market is evolving, new brands are getting attention, and online retailer platforms are elevating the competitive landscape. The younger, multi-ethnic demographic that is more attracted to purchasing designer products online – even more than the average online accessories, footwear, or apparel buyer – is a major contributor to this evolution.”

In the online luxury market the biggest spending rise came from apparel – growing seventeen pc to an average of $716 spent per buyer. Whilst the frequency of online purchases held steady for luxury apparel and fashion accessories both segments saw increases in the amount consumers spent on those purchases. Fashion accessories increased their average online luxury spend per buyer by five pc, to $782.

From footwear, nearly half of the online luxury fashion dollar sales come that has the highest average annual spend per buyer and annual purchase frequency. The average online luxury footwear spend increased four pc to $794 and purchase frequency also increased slightly to 1.6 times per year.