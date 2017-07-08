US textile industry gaining new ground

The technological advancement in the textile an fiber sector now allows the US textile industry to attain new grounds after losing the market shares for years. These shares were lost to the overseas manufacturers, as said by the report in the Chemical & Engineering News, the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, says. US’ textile companies were crowded out of the market by low-cost overseas labor. American textile companies, long crowded out of the market by low-cost overseas labor, have developed new niches for hi-tech fibres and textiles, senior C&EN correspondent Marc S Reisch reports.

According to the textile and fiber manufacturers, the advanced products include antimicrobial fabric, fire-retardant finishes, sensor-imbued “smart fabric,” and polyester made from recycled plastic bottles. Thanks to technological advances, automation, and productivity improvements, and the US textile industry is finally growing more competitive.

The report further says that; notwithstanding the increase in business, and even favorable domestic policies enticing foreign manufacturers to open plants in the United States, the employment in the industry may continue to falter in the face of automation. However, this is now and understood the fact that the high-tech nature of modern textiles and a drive for productivity has increased the demand for experts, including polymer chemists and dye specialists.