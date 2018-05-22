UV Protective Textiles – a safeguard to skin cancer

In recent years skin cancer has become increasingly common. It is caused by Ultraviolet Radiation (UV Radiation) from the sun. Everyone is not affected to the same extent by the risk; hence a person can tolerate more or less radiation depending on the skin type. Fair skin people are prone to high risk of developing skin cancer. Standard sun protection creams provide a maximum protection of SPF 50; hence dermatologists recommend wearing apparel manufactured using UV protective textiles, especially in summers.

UV protection textiles offer a UV protection factor (UPF) of up to 80, providing the most effective protection, sufficient enough to allow fair-skinned people to spend all day in sun. Textile carrying the label “UV STANDARD 801” is in compliance with Hohenstein protection against UV radiation standards tested in stretched, wet and used condition.