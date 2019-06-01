Vandewiele with new technologies at ITMA

A wide range of new technologies will be demonstrated by Vandewiele at the ITMA. All Vandewiele technologies are now being equipped for machine-to-machine interaction and learning, as part of the company’s comprehensive TEXconnect programme.

Van de Wiele provides innovative textile systems for the complete cycle from granulate to carpet, starting with the extrusion and heatsetting of BCF yarns and ending with the weaving or the tufting.

The pile yarns are now fed directly into the machine without having to pass pile-stop motions, to both increase efficiency and eliminate any waste yarns, while achieving previously unreachable industrial speeds.

The filling enters the machine smoothly via the latest IRO X3 winders, heavy duty filling brakes with multi lamellas, an active yarn recuperator and a high speed weft mixer, where again, all tensions are set electronically. Vandewiele’s servo-driven heddle frames (Smart Frames) are meanwhile already well proven in the industry.

All of this would be unnecessary, if it didn’t result in allowing manufacturers to make the highest quality carpets at the most economic prices ever, with savings on the highest-bulk pile yarns from the Vandewiele extrusion lines, reduced waste yarns in the creel and industrial production speeds that have never before been attained.

TITAN 5540

the completely revised Titan 5540 carpet finishing machine from Vandewiele Titan, is now able to finish carpets with straight corners, next to carpets with round corners and complex shapes. The optional integrated label printer allows for traceability throughout your production process of each carpet individually. The fully electrified carpet handling system further improves the stability of the process. The newly designed construction allows for improved ergonomics for the operator