VEGA 3180S by Atexco- A boost to small Start-ups

Farooq Sitara International brought some of the really innovative products to textile industry, especially in the printing sector. While talking to TEXtalks International, the Managing Director Mr. Farooq Sitara addressed the main features of the newly launched machine VEGA 3180S.

The machine was presented in the GTex Global expo in Karachi. VEGA 3180S is a high-speed industrial textile digital printing machine that performs 24 hours printing with a daily output of 1000 to 3500m2. Core properties of the machines include its vivid color and exquisite sharpness that give ultimate charity. The machine is suitable for digital printing of all type fabric.

Core mechanical features of the machine include a linear motor rail beam with world’s top brand components. It works with a standalone electric control cabinet and ink supply system.

The machine is highly efficient in reducing print head clogging because of its degassing system. The higher ink concentration helps it to be more economical and is joined with the intelligent output and efficient ink consumption management. Mr. Farooq Sitara Said that; “we launched digital printing machines with the first customer was Olympia fabric and now we have sent them more machines and the relationship is growing in coming days as well”. Eight machines are already sold out of which four were done in GTex Lahore four months back. We are getting positive response from the industry. It is designed for the individuals who are looking for an economical and innovative lawn printing for both large and small quantity of fabric.

He added “it is highly appreciated in local as well as international market. The parts of machines are gathered from different major brands and the assembling was done in China. The major benefit of this machine is that it helps you do economical printing for small projects and the results are far much different. You can print thousands of colors on this machine.

Big efforts for small startups, the VEGA 3180S seems to bring new trends in textile business in the national high-quality fashion market segment.