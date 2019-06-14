Vietnam garment and textile exports increase 9.8pc in 4 months

In the first four months of the current year, exporting garments and textiles have gained Vietnam more than USD9.4 billion that is an increase of 9.8pc on year on year basis.

Last month, by selling the products offshore, a gain of USD2.3 billion and 7.1pc increase was made by the country.

During the months of January and April, largest Vietnam garments and textile importers included Japan, the United States, South Korea and the European Union.

The increase in revenue was significant due to the strong market demand and because many orders were already placed for the first 6 months of the existing year or even the whole year.