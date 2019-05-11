Vietnam garment and textile exports increase 9.8pc in 4 months

In the first four months of current year, exporting garments and textiles have gained Vietnam over USD9.4 billion that is an increase of 9.8pc on year on year basis.

From selling the products offshore, last month, a gain of USD2.3 billion and 7.1pc increase was made by the country.

During the months of January and April, Largest Vietnam garments and textile importers included Japan, US, South Korea and the European Union.

The increase in revenue was significantly due to increased market demand as well as many orders already placed for the first 6 months of the existing year.