Water Foot Prints of Global Cotton Textile Industry-Kick Off Conference

German demand of high-quality cotton textile products from Pakistan is responsible for

substantial water consumption and wastewater impacts in Punjab, known as imports of virtual water to Germany.

The German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) along with the National Textile University, Faisalabad, Pakistan, has initiated a three-year joint research project “Innovative Impulses Reducing the Water Footprint of the Global Cotton-Textile Industry towards the UN-Sustainable Development Goals (InoCottonGROW)” bringing together the expertise of 14+ Pakistani with 14 German research and industry partners.

Today, on 11th of July 2017, the National Textile University (NTU) has organised a conference “Kick-Off Conference: Water Foot Prints of Global Cotton-Textile Industry” at NTU Faisalabad. The event will start at 8:30 PST and will end up around 5:00 PST. The topics addressed on the occasion will include:

1-Reducing the Water Footprint of the Global Cotton-Textile Industry from Cotton Field to Hanger

2- Education and Research for a Sustainable Textile Industry

3- Education and Research enhancing Cotton Productivity

4- Integration of Reducing the Water Footprint of the Cotton-Textile Industry into Punjab 5- Spatial Strategy (PSS) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

6- Cotton Cultivation and Productivity

7- Water Efficiency and Wastewater in the Textile Industry

8- Water Footprint and Sustainability

9- The Textile Cluster of German Development Cooperation in Pakistan