Waterlogging at cotton fields damages 8pc crop – India

The Indore division in India are looking at more than 8pc cotton crop damage due to waterlogging due to heavy rainfalls this season.

Mr Madhya Pradesh, Association of Cotton Processors and Traders president Kailash Agrawal said, “Regular rainfall has caused damage to standing cotton crop in some pockets, especially those that did not have proper exit from rainwater. Crop damage is estimated to be around 8pc. Stagnation of water hampers the growth and kills the plant.”

As per the agricultural department, this Kharif season, cotton crop farmers have sown on 5.30 lac hectares as against 4.91 lac hectare a year ago in Indore division.