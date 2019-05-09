Where high-tech and textile merge into one

From 14 to 17 May 2019, international exhibitors will be presenting the entire spectrum of technical textiles, functional apparel textiles and textile technologies at Techtextil in Frankfurt am Main. Texprocess, the leading trade fair for the garment manufacturing and textile processing industry, will take place at the same time as Techtextil.

Mr Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles and Textile Technologies, Messe Frankfurt says, “Every two years, Techtextil mirrors the range of applications for textile materials. Leading international experts from the most diverse industries – be they from architecture, the automotive industry, medicine, the fashion industry or personal protection – come together at Techtextil in search of lightweight, durable and sustainable materials.”

Focus on sustainability

Sustainability is one of the central themes of the upcoming Techtextil and Texprocess. Fibres made of recycled polyester, bio-based high-tech textiles, water-conserving dyeing and finishing processes, functional and work clothing, using little or no solvents and adhesives: in the field of technical textiles, and when processing textile and flexible materials, more and more firms are adopting approaches to greater sustainability. Through “Sustainability and Techtextil” and “Sustainability at Texprocess” the leading international trade fairs will be demonstrating exactly these approaches taken by their exhibitors.

Looking ahead to Urban Living – the city of the future

With the special event “Urban Living – City of the Future” Techtextil and Texprocess are dedicating a separate themed area to life in the city of the future.

In collaboration with ‘Creative Holland’, the Dutch creative industries, Techtextil has dedicated an exhibition space to the special event.

The event will examine the role that textiles and textile composites can play in the future of cities and highlight an array of outstanding examples of urban textile innovations from the Netherlands.

The representatives of the Dutch creative industries will also be presenting pioneering solutions to global challenges.

On an area of more than 500 m2 in the foyer of Hall 4.2, which is being shared by Techtextil and Texprocess for the first time, selected examples will be showing how textile innovations can already improve the way people live together in urban surroundings today. They will refer in particular to Techtextil’s spectrum of textile solutions that are of great relevance within the context of the urbanization megatrend: architecture & construction, mobility, medicine and clothing. Selected innovations will be shown in a disruptive architectonic landscape.



Techtextil Forum – an open platform for exchange

On all four days, the trade fair will offer a new format of lectures, discussions and interactive sessions with the Techtextil Forum.

Sustainability, filtration, smart textiles, composites, textiles in urban spaces, digital transformation and worlds of work, textiles for medical application: the programme for the new Techtextil Forum will offer trade visitors to this leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens comprehensive insights into the latest developments in the industry.

– Focal Subject: sustainability and new filtration materials

Taking “Towards sustainability” as its motto, the Techtextil Forum on 14 May between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. will be providing a series of contributions devoted exclusively to sustainable textile innovations. Chaired by Braz Costa, managing director of the Portuguese technology centre CITEVE, among the topics on the programme will be: textile recycling (TWD Fibres, Velener Textil), sustainable construction with wool (Minet S.A., Romania), sustainable textile coatings (Centexbel), biopolymers (RWTH Aachen University), traceability of GMO-free cotton (Hohenstein Institute) and low-cost, bio-based carbon fibres (Jules Verne Research Institute, France).

– Textiles in urban spaces, composites and smart textiles

On the second day of Techtextil (May 15) the focus will initially be on textiles in urban spaces, fitting in well with the Techtextil and Texprocess special event “Urban Living – City of the Future.”

Wednesday afternoon at the fair will be devoted to the subject of smart textiles and will provide trade visitors with insights into subjects such as textiles in conjunction with the internet of things – featuring here the first communicating zip fastener from the French start-up Genius Objects.



– Digital transformation, Work 4.0, artificial intelligence, and technical textiles in medicine

Digitalization will be the catchword for the morning of May 16. The Textile Research Institute of Saxony in Chemnitz (STFI) and ITA Academy GmbH will provide insights into the factory of the future and the topic of Industry 4.0. Virtual design, product development and color management, plus digital and thus efficient materials handling will be considered by Audaces, the North Rhine Polytechnic, mode information GmbH and Vizoo GmbH. On the afternoon of May 16 the focus will be on high-tech textiles for use in medicine.

Techtextil Innovation Award 2019

With the Techtextil Innovation Award, Techtextil, International Trade Fair for Technical Textiles and Nonwovens, will once again honor outstanding ideas in the field of technical textiles including, for the first time, ideas focusing on sustainability.

The Techtextil Innovation Award spotlights the latest developments, promotes unconventional thinking and intensifies the dialogue between research, manufacturers and users. To be selected by an international jury of experts, the award-wining developments will be shown to international trade visitors and journalists in a special exhibition. The awards will be presented to the winners during the opening ceremony on the first day of the fair.

At the same time, the concurrent Texprocess will honor new technologies and methods for processing textiles and flexible materials with the Texprocess Innovation Award for the fifth time running.

On all four days at the coming Techtextil the Techtextil Forum, featuring talks, discussions and interactive formats, will be offering a new framework for the exchange of information between exhibitors and trade visitors, and between researchers, developers and users, covering every aspect of technical textiles.