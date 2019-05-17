Winners of the Texprocess Innovation Awards 2019 chosen

The Texprocess Innovation Award 2019 for new and further technological developments in the field of textile processing was presented to four winners today. All award-winning projects can be seen in a special exhibition at Texprocess until Friday, 17 May.

Award winners in the ‘New Technology’ category

In the ‘New Technology’ category, the jury was particularly impressed by the new M-TYPE DELTA sewing system made by Dürkopp Adler AG. The award-winning industrial-sewing concept can be integrated into a fully digitalised sewing production line for automotive interiors, home upholstery, leather goods and technical textiles. Using digital solutions to the maximum extent, the machine guides the operator and continuously augments its functions and ‘knowledge’.

The second award in the ‘New Technology’ category went to Vetron Typical Europe GmbH for the Vetron Viper, an ultra-lightweight sewing system made using carbon components. The system weighs a total of six kg, including yarn corps and drive motor, which means a smaller and more cost-effective industrial robot can be used in the sewing process. Thus, the solution is compact, flexible and easy to install and remove.

Award winners in the ‘New Process’ category

The award winners in the ‘New Process’ category include Assyst GmbH for a 3D innovation process. For the first time, the company is showing at Texprocess how a digital process innovation can revolutionise the textile value chain, from design to development and sales. Assyst has developed a virtual decision-making aid for everyone involved in the process, from designers in the creative phase, via product developers in the virtual fitting stage, to sales staff with a 3D in-store presentation. Moreover, the technology provides a completely new product experience for both B2B and B2C customers.

The second award in this category went to Lectra for its fashion-ondemand technology, the first end-to-end solution for personalizing fashions. The turnkey solution automates on-demand production so that companies can now process several individual orders at the same time, including individualized apparel. In other words, individualized products can be delivered just as fast as standard articles.