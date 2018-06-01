With 8292 participants, Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas exhibition a success

Messe Frankfurt is one of the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organizers with its own exhibition grounds.
Dave Gardner, Managing Director, SPESA and the co-Producer of Texprocess Americas said, “The 2018 edition of Texprocess Americas was phenomenal… a collaboration of suppliers and manufacturers who came together to showcase and experience the latest innovations and trends influencing today’s sewn products industry… SPESA expects Texprocess Americas 2020 to be even bigger and better as the industry continues to embrace the latest advances to increase production and speed.”
At the Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas exhibition 2018, 567 exhibitors from 32 countries participated with a total attendance of 8292. Cooling fabrics, recycled fibers, smart light technology, cloud connected smart machines and 3D body scanning are some of the highlights of the event that took place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The event exhibited latest innovations in textile machinery, technical textiles, nonwovens, sewn products, equipment and technology.
Interactive discussion at the exhibition included new technology, cross-industry collaborations and game changing research. Topics presented at were smart textiles, future of the technology, how automation, robotics and connected machines are contributing to the industry and several more.
Daniella Ambrogi, Vice President of Marketing, Lectra USA stated, “This show is a great opportunity for us to showcase our new technology. This year has been a busy show and we’ve had a great turnout of visitors. We are happy to be here.”
Miguel Ferrer, President of the Kiko Sewing Machine Co. USA commented,” The show never ceases to amaze me. There is always something new to learn about and a new technology to see. I really like the Made in America movement this year, as we are seeing a lot of jeans factories opening up in Los Angeles again.”