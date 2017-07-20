Wool-Mark prize for international talent

International Wool-Mark Prize 2017-18 to promote outstanding and emerging talents from across the world will take place in Dubai on 24ht of July. A panel of esteemed judges will decide and announce the designers who will appear in the global final for the women and men’s wear categories. The showcasing event is expected to be held at the start of next year.

According to the managing director of Wool-Mark, Stuart McCullough; “This year we have a total of 64 designers taking part in the International Wool-Mark Prize, spreading across key global and emerging markets,” he further added that “The recent restructure of the program puts a greater focus on the design talent and our partners, and the increase in prize money combined with the addition of the Innovation Award for the global final ensures the award – and it’s participants – remain at the forefront of design and innovation.”

The winner of the competition will win global reorganisation as well as 200,000 AU$ in terms of material sourcing, marketing and other matters for their collection. At the same time, the international winners for men wear and women wear will get the opportunities to distribute their products to international retailers.