Woolmark and max mara develop wool denim

Max Mara and The Woolmark Company have developed an innovative Wool Denim line for Max Mara’s wool-rich Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, celebrating the unique qualities of Australian Merino wool.

Max Mara has utilised innovative 100% Wool Denim fabrics that replicate the look and style of traditional denim – retaining the traditional 3/1 weave – but have added benefits thanks to the natural qualities of Merino wool, including increased softness, warmth and resistance to wrinkles. The twisted, strong wool yarns have been dyed with ecological dyes to imitate natural indigo and have been tested against the stringent guidelines to gain Woolmark certification.

Max Mara has always used Merino wool for its collections and this season has expanded beyond the traditional uses of wool, such as fine tailoring, heavy coats and knitwear, to showcase a different approach for the fibre and celebrate its innate versatility.