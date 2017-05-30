17th World Textile Conference of Autex (Autex 2017)

World’s most inspiring scientific event

May, 29–31, 2017.

Venue: Corfu Holiday Palace Hotel

Kanoni, Corfu, Greece.

http://www.autex2017.org

Organized by the Piraeus University of Applied Sciences, Department of Textile Engineering this is one of the most important scientific events in the international community of textile. The event aims to bring together leading researchers, experts, industry professionals and students from all over the world to share their knowledge and exchange scientific ideas.

Contact Organizers:

Annett Doerfel, TU Dresden

Tel: +49 (351) 216-1911.

Fax: +49 (351) 216-1701.

E-Mail: annett.doerfel@tu-dresden.de

Website: www.autex2017.org