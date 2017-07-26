Worth US$ 2.136 billion garment exported in previous FY

Readymade garments exports from the country during the previous financial year (2016-17) improved by 5.55%.

During 12 months of the financial year, 2016-17, about 34,785 thousand dozen of readymade garments worth US$ 2.316 billion exported as compared the exports of 32,775 thousand dozen valuing US$ 2.196 billion of the same period last year. In the last year, 353,108 metric tons of bed-wear valuing US$ 2.133 billion exported as compared the exports of 328,875 metric tons worth US$ 2.19 billion of the same period of last year.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics presented a data which says that the bed-wear exports from the country in the period under review grew by 5.65%. On the other hand, the exports of knitwear decreased by 0.07% as it was recorded at 113,200 thousand dozen valuing 2.36 billion against the exports of 112,459 thousand dozen worth of 2.363 billion of the same period of last year.

In 12 months of the previous financial year, about 182,873 metric tons of towels costing US$ 786.606 million were exported as compared the exports of 184,479 metric tons of US$ 802.966 million of the same period of 2015-16, hence showing negative growth of 2.4 percent. Meanwhile, the country earned US$ 42.825 million by exporting 24,976 metric tons of raw cotton as against the 49,315 metric tons valuing US$ 76.631 million of the same period last year.

In the current fiscal year, the exports of cotton carded or combed grew by 62.7 percent as cotton combed worth US$ 235,000 exported as compared the exports of US$ 145,000 of the same period last year. The textile goods worth US$ 12.452 billion were exported in 12 months of the financial year 2016-17 as compared the exports of 12.447 billion of the same period last year.

Source: APP