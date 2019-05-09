Yearly loss of Rs 52b endured by cotton farmers

Due to lower price offering of the commodity, on yearly basis cotton farmers suffer a Rs 52 billion loss. Consequently, farmers were compelled to grow crops other than cotton such as sugarcane which has resulted in loss of cotton production land.

According to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, cotton quality has dropped due to non-implementation of quality seed pricing system, lack of capacity building of cotton pickers and lack of conformity with Cotton Control Act 1996.

No government initiative or declaration in this regard and improper crop prices became the reason of continuous decline in the production of cotton in the country.