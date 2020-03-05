23rd Textile Asia Trade Fair 2020

Textile Asia Trade Fair

June 25-27, 2020

Venue: Expo Center, Karachi

Textile Asia Trade Exhibition is the most promising and enduring biannual Textile Industry Show in Pakistan to be held at Karachi Expo Centre.

The Exhibition aims to focus on the immense buying selling potential of textile & garment machinery, Clothing Textiles Accessories, Textile Raw Material Supplies, Textile Dyes Chemicals, Embroidery Machines, Power & Air Compressors for Textile Industry and Textile Allied Services.

The event is being organized at the most opportune time when the government is looking forward to modernize and upgrade the textile sector of the country for the better quality products and enhanced productivity.