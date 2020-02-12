3rd Textile Asia International Trade Fair

Dated: March 28-30, 2020

Venue: Karachi Expo Center

Textile Asia Trade Exhibition is the most promising and enduring biannual Textile Industry Show in Pakistan to be held at Karachi Expo Centre & Lahore Expo Centre.

The Exhibition aims to focus on the immense buying selling potential of textile & garment machinery, Clothing Textiles Accessories, Textile Raw Material Supplies, Textile Dyes Chemicals, Embroidery Machines, Power & Air Compressors for Textile Industry and Textile Allied Services.

The event is being organized at the most opportune time when the government is looking forward to modernize and upgrade the textile sector of the country for the better quality products and enhanced productivity.

Pakistan the Regional Textile Hub

Textiles is the most important manufacturing sector of Pakistan and has the longest production chain, with inherent potential for value addition at each stage of processing, from cotton to ginning, spinning, fabric, dyeing and finishing, made-ups and garments.

