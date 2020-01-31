DyStar issues guidelines for employees to engage in Sustainability Programs 2020

To further cement its status as a sustainable and socially responsible organisation, DyStar, has issued some guidelines for its employees to play their part in making the world a better place and helping the environment.

The DyStar Group is a leading dyestuff and chemicals manufacturer and solution provider, offering customers across the globe a broad portfolio of colorants, specialty chemicals, and services.

As part of the DyStar’s 2025 Sustainability Plan outlined by the Global Sustainability Team, the company has planned a series of sustainability programmes this year for all its employees. Together as a company, employees are encouraged to take part in the four key initiatives that will take place throughout 2020.

Global Recycling Day

To promote recycling/Corporate Social Responsibility, all employees are encouraged to donate clothes/shoes/blankets/bed sheets (clean and washed) to the underprivileged.

Global Earth Day

Employees are encouraged to leave the office at 6pm so that office lights and other electricity can be switch off to conserve energy.

Global Environment Day

Employees are encouraged to dedicate 2 hours to pick garbage at their local park or beach.

Global Corporate Health/Wellness Day

Regional HR are encouraged to work with relevant government bodies to provide free basic health screening to all employees.

DyStar hopes to make a positive impact on the local and global community with these commendable initiatives.