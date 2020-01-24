HEIMTEXSUISSE 2020 : Home Tex Suisse

The Largest B2B Furnishing platform

When: February 2nd – 4th, 2020

Where: BERNEXPO exhibition center

Why?

In the forum , exciting lectures and discussions on trends and overarching topics take place every day. The central meeting point and heart of HEIMTEXSUISSE is the industry round table initiated by furniture Switzerland and interieursuisse . Meanwhile, the participants of the Swiss professional championships of interior decorators and home textile designers achieve top creative and technical achievements.

HEIMTEXSUISSE, which takes place on the BERNEXPO site in the center of Bern, is the most important national B2B platform for the furnishing industry. Around 75 exhibitors present the highlights in six areas for the 12th time and let visitors immerse themselves in an innovative world.

Contact Info:

Exhibition Manager:

Jonas von Arx

+41 31 340 11 92

heimtexsuisse@bernexpo.ch

Website: https://heimtexsuisse.ch/hts-de.aspx