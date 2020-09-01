India ITME: Artificial Intelligence to do Matchmaking for Virtual Buyer Seller Meet

India ITME Society a non profit apex industry body announced free Virtual Buyer Seller Meet exclusively for India ITME 2021 Exhibitors on 4th & 5th December 2020. This activity is offered free of cost to confirmed exhibitors of India ITME 2021 along with multiple additional benefits to exhibitors to compensate for delayed exhibition and support business during these testing times.

Since the flag ship textile machinery Exhibition “India ITME “scheduled in December 2020 had been postponed to 8th – 13th December 2021, in lieu of this postponed business event this interim Virtual Buyer Seller Meet is organized to bring back momentum to the networking & revitalize customer connect from the comfort of home / office. Meetings will be pre-fixed and both domestic and overseas buyers are confirming their interest for this unique opportunity to interact in a structured manner on their areas of priority.

Unique features of the event

– Virtual platform enabling connectivity even from mobile

– AI matchmaking enabling best matches based on participant profiles

– Structured and pre-scheduled meetings

– A total of 7310 B2B meetings over a period of 2 days.

– Efficient interaction between all the participants

– Opportunity for efficient branding & promotion

– Virtual networking lounge facilitating informal interactions apart from fixed meetings

– Live admin and tech support for participants

– Opportunity to display brochures /products.

India ITME Society is working with its global & domestic partners to bring quality buyers to this Buyer Seller Meet.

India ITME Exhibitions are pioneers in strategy for revitalizing trade, facilitating technology access, taking rapid actions in changing conditions, creating dynamic infrastructure ensuring continuation of customer connect and brand building for textile machinery sector.

Apart from Buyer Seller Meet in current year (4th& 5th Dec 2020), many additional benefits are being planned by ITME Society for its exhibitors to Reduced cost burden on site during live exhibition at IEML, Greater Noida. Cost of Utilities at venue is one of the ongoing negotiations with venue authorities and other government agencies. The utility charges shall be reduced, and full benefit of any discounts procured shall be extended to exhibitors.

Additionally, exhibitor passes proportionate to participation category shall be extended free of cost to exhibitor, over and above the scheduled numbers as per rules. This extra cost shall be absorbed by ITME Society.

Exhibitors have expressed appreciation for the steps taken by ITME Society to support the industry during these difficult times. India ITME Society stands firm in its commitment to the exhibitors and its ideology “Together we are Stronger”.