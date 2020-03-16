November 16-18, 2020

Venue: Dubai World Trade Center DWTC,

2nd Zaabel Road, Dubai, Dubai, UAE

The International Apparel & Textile Fair has evolved as a leading brand in the MENA region to source and showcases the best in textiles, fabric, accessories, and print from renowned mills across the globe. IATF will provide manufacturers and their respective agents with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their products to the most influential buyers and designers on the UAE scene. Principally a “Trade-Only” event, IATF provides a professional and conducive atmosphere for business networking.Highlights

Incredible networking opportunitiesMeet your potential international partners.

Showcase your products to a targeted audienceGain a better understanding of the competition and coll

This is the year of EXPO 2020, Dubai is witnessing a great influx of buyers from across the world.