Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles Spring Edition 2020

Dates:

August 24-26, 2020

Venue:

Shangai, China

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles is Asia’s leading home textile event which is held on 24 – 26 August 2020 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), Shanghai, China. It is a dynamic platform for industry professionals to source and to gain design inspirations through the conveniently structured product displays and the fringe programme. In 2019, 1,147 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions, 35,390 visitors from 117 countries and regions joined the event.

Contact Organization :

Ms Rita Li

Phone +852 2238 9966

Fax +852 2598 8771

rita.li@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com