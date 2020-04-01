ITMA Asia + CITME Fair 2020

Dated:

October 15-19, 2020

Venue:

National Exhibition and Convention Center,Shangai,China

ITMA ASIA + CITME” has been held in China, scheduled to take place every two years. Taking off in Shanghai, the milestone event features the unique strengths of the ITMA brand and China’s most important textile event -CITME. This move to combine the two shows into one mega high-quality event is strongly supported by all nine CEMATEX European textile machinery associations, CTMA (China Textile Machinery Association) and JTMA (Japan Textile Machinery Association). The seventh edition of the combined show will be held from 15to 19 October 2020at the new National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

Features of ITMA ASIA + CITME 2020

♦ A huge showcase of cutting-edge solutions for textile makers

♦ Strong support from all major trade associations around the world

♦ Some 100,000 trade visitors from all sectors of the global textile industry

♦ Over 1,700 exhibitors expected to take part in the show

♦ Over 180,000 sqm of exhibition space

♦ Exhibition showcased by product category for the convenience of visitors

♦ Stringent control in force to protect intellectual property

Contact Organizer:

ITMA Servies Pte.Ltd

Tel:

+65 68499368

Email:

itmaasiacitme@itma.com

73 Ubi Road 1,#08-48 Oxley BizHub 1 Singapore 408733