Joining an interesting journey: Loepfe at ITME Africa 2020

Africa’s continuously growing textile industry offers

exciting possibilities. Especially Ethiopia is not only

farming its own cotton, but has also made major

investments in the development of the entire textile

value chain. Textiles meeting the corresponding

quality requirements are manufactured for the local

market and for international trade. Another example

is South Africa which has entered the technical

textiles sector and manufactures a wide range of

textiles with different requirements on technologies

and quality assurance.

Just the right moment to present Loepfe’s comprehensive

portfolio of quality control solutions to

the African market: There is the new yarn clearer

generation YarnMaster PRISMA which ensures

optimized performance for all yarn styles. The four

sensor technologies interact intelligently and ensure

unprecedented fault visibility and data quality.

This unconventional new concept guarantees the

perfect balance between efficiency and quality. In

addition, interesting information on Loepfe’s data

collection and management system MillMaster

TOP 2.0 will be provided. The quality process is

conveniently managed as an integrated part of the

functional scope of YarnMaster PRISMA. YarnMaster

EOS will also be shown. It convinces with most

reliable clearing results for the open-end spinning

process. WeftMaster FALCON-i will be of great

interest for all high-tech fabric producers: Yarn

quality control for latest high-tech materials such

as carbon fibers, monofilaments, multi-filaments

as well as spun yarns in all material compositions.

Zero-defect manufacturing of high tech fabrics becomes

possible as smallest knots, fluff, filamentation,

thick places and capillary breaks are detected before being interwoven into the fabric.

Africa unites all important factors required to

become a highly competitive and successful textile

market. We are excited to be part of this journey

and look forward to welcoming you in Addis Ababa.