Joining an interesting journey: Loepfe at ITME Africa 2020

Africa’s continuously growing textile industry offers
exciting possibilities. Especially Ethiopia is not only
farming its own cotton, but has also made major
investments in the development of the entire textile
value chain. Textiles meeting the corresponding
quality requirements are manufactured for the local
market and for international trade. Another example
is South Africa which has entered the technical
textiles sector and manufactures a wide range of
textiles with different requirements on technologies
and quality assurance.
Just the right moment to present Loepfe’s comprehensive
portfolio of quality control solutions to
the African market: There is the new yarn clearer
generation YarnMaster PRISMA which ensures
optimized performance for all yarn styles. The four
sensor technologies interact intelligently and ensure
unprecedented fault visibility and data quality.
This unconventional new concept guarantees the
perfect balance between efficiency and quality. In
addition, interesting information on Loepfe’s data
collection and management system MillMaster
TOP 2.0 will be provided. The quality process is
conveniently managed as an integrated part of the
functional scope of YarnMaster PRISMA. YarnMaster
EOS will also be shown. It convinces with most
reliable clearing results for the open-end spinning
process. WeftMaster FALCON-i will be of great
interest for all high-tech fabric producers: Yarn
quality control for latest high-tech materials such
as carbon fibers, monofilaments, multi-filaments
as well as spun yarns in all material compositions.
Zero-defect manufacturing of high tech fabrics becomes
possible as smallest knots, fluff, filamentation,
thick places and capillary breaks are detected before being interwoven into the fabric.
Africa unites all important factors required to
become a highly competitive and successful textile
market. We are excited to be part of this journey
and look forward to welcoming you in Addis Ababa.