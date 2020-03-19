RoTac³ tangling unit offers finest modifications Neumünster

Major technological changes to Oerlikon Neumag’s RoTac³ tangling unit produce even more efficient BCF yarn tangling. On the one hand, the tangling nozzle has been flow-optimized, allowing the air pressure to be lowered by approximately 10 percent compared to its predecessor, while maintaining the same knot strength. Furthermore, the nozzle bearing arrangements have been improved.

Consequently, either higher speeds or nozzle rings with greater numbers of holes can be used, generating more knots in the yarn. Even at high production speeds, tangling knots can be set considerably more evenly with the RoTac³ than in the case of other conventional tangling units. Frequent tangling dropouts are now a thing of the past. This ensures better yarn quality and has a positive impact on further processing.