Rupert Hodges (COO Oritain) talks about the origin verification for textiles’ need for traceability

Oritain Introduces Membership Model for Manufacturers & Suppliers

Oritain, a global leader in origin verification, is building a trusted network of buyers and suppliers through a new membership model. Speaking at ITMA Asia, Rupert Hodges, Oritain’s Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted the benefits of the new membership model for textile manufacturers and suppliers and how it strengthens their commercial position with buyers who are increasingly demanding verified products.

“Forced labor rules and wider due diligence requirements are growing around the world,” said Hodges. “Regulators now expect supply chain actors in the international trade to have a deep understanding of their supply chains, with full transparency and traceability of what goes into each product, all the way back to raw materials like cotton.”

The United States has increased enforcement by looking further upstream and implementing own isotopic testing labs across Georgia, California and New Jersey. Europe, Canada, the UK, and others are progressing their own import controls, creating added pressure on manufacturers to verify the origin of their materials with a high degree of confidence.

“Forensic origin verification will define the future of global supply chains. Suppliers who can provide objective, science-backed evidence are better positioned to become the preferred choice for buyers and maintain market access,” Hodges said.

Below, Hodges answers key questions about how the membership program works and its benefits for suppliers.

TEXtalks: What is the Oritain Membership Program?

Rupert Hodges: It’s a science-based, tiered subscription designed to empower brands and suppliers to demonstrate leadership in traceability and risk management. Members gain recognition for their commitment to origin verification and sustainable sourcing, while unlocking access to a trusted network of verified buyers and suppliers.

TEXtalks: What does the membership include?

Rupert Hodges: Membership is offered in three tiers—gold, silver, and bronze—allowing members to choose based on their needs and level of engagement with traceability. Each tier includes access to a science-based verification program, digital results, and data insights via the Oritain portal. Additional services, such as sample collection support, dedicated account management, and technical guidance, are available depending on the tier. Members also receive promotional and marketing materials to enhance brand credibility, with benefits varying by tier.

TEXtalks: What are the key benefits for suppliers who become Oritain members?

Rupert Hodges: Oritain membership helps suppliers market their products more effectively, especially in markets like North America where the consciousness of cotton origin is very important. It strengthens trust with buyers through independent, science-based verification that the fibers they buy and process match what they sell on paper, reducing the risk of disputes over origin, quality or contract terms.

Our program supports compliance with regulations like the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), EU Forced Labor Ban, and the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which helps suppliers show that they take due diligence seriously. Members gain actionable, data-driven insights to manage risks and improve supply chain performance. They will also get direct access to a trusted network, a platform to showcase verified results, and the ability to visibly demonstrate transparency and leadership through the Oritain badge.

TEXtalks: How does the program support commercial growth for suppliers?

Rupert Hodges: When suppliers present verified information during contract reviews and negotiations, it strengthens their position with buyers who prioritise certainty in sourcing. It gives them something concrete to differentiate themselves from competitors who rely only on paperwork. Also, displaying a visible badge on their company websites and Oritain’s platform increases visibility, helps attract more business, and positions manufacturers as a preferred partner by demonstrating scientific credibility in their compliance frameworks.

TEXtalks: How does Oritain’s method complement existing traceability tools? Rupert Hodges: Our forensic technology complements supply chain mapping and blockchain solutions by providing independent, scientific authentication. While these tools offer transparency, they cannot truly verify product authenticity. Oritain’s verification acts as an additional layer of assurance, ensuring supply chain data reflects the true origin of products.

TEXtalks: How does Oritain support manufacturers in the APAC region?

Rupert Hodges: We have an office in Singapore with a dedicated team supporting the APAC region. Our team provides regular, real-time support to manufacturers in the same time zone and language, enabling better communication and assistance.