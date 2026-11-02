Santoni China Group to unveil next-generation intelligent knitting technologies at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026

Under the theme “Machines Evolved · Intelligence Delivered,” the Group will showcase advanced circular and seamless knitting machines, AI-powered 3D design and integrated digital manufacturing solutions in Shanghai.

Santoni China Group is preparing to showcase its latest advancements in circular knitting, seamless manufacturing and artificial intelligence at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026, taking place from November 20–24 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai.

Exhibiting at Hall 4.1, Booth C39, the Group will present technologies from its Santoni, Jingmei and Terrot brands, alongside its SWS 3D AI-assisted design platform and integrated digital solutions.

Operating under the theme “Machines Evolved · Intelligence Delivered,” Santoni China Group aims to demonstrate how advanced machinery, intelligent software and innovative fabric engineering can improve manufacturing efficiency, product development and competitiveness across the textile value chain.

Founded in Brescia, Italy, in 1919, Santoni established its manufacturing presence in China in 2005. Today, the Group brings together six equipment and component brands, four integrated engineering, research and manufacturing hubs, and a growing digital ecosystem supporting intelligent textile production.

Advanced Circular Knitting Technologies Take Centre Stage

A major highlight will be the Santoni INNOTAS-HS Single Jersey Open-Width, equipped with the SJ7 intelligent platform and an electronically controlled fabric take-down system.

The technology is designed to maintain stable fabric tension, precise take-down control and consistent quality at high production speeds. Its self-cleaning design also helps reduce maintenance requirements.

Target applications include T-shirts, underwear, sportswear and lightweight summer clothing.

The Terrot UCC 672-ME Mattress Double Electronic Jacquard will demonstrate advanced double-sided jacquard knitting capabilities. Featuring electronic three-way needle selection in both the cylinder and dial, the machine enables intricate patterns, three-dimensional textures and engineered ventilation zones.

Jingmei will introduce several technologies targeting precision, flexibility and complex fabric structures.

The Jingmei JTB-P Double Jersey Open-Width focuses on fine-gauge double jersey production, including interlock and Ponte Roma fabrics.

Meanwhile, the Jingmei JXPFH Intelligent Single Jersey Compound-Needle incorporates a redesigned compound-needle system, sinkers and ceramic cylinder to expand fabric development possibilities.

The Jingmei JHG Computerized Jacquard Rib Transfer combines fine-gauge knitting, computerized jacquard and automatic yarn-tension adjustment to support sophisticated fabric structures for womenswear, underwear, loungewear and babywear.

Seamless Knitting Expands into High-Performance Applications

Santoni will also demonstrate how seamless knitting is evolving beyond traditional underwear into performance apparel, activewear, swimwear and technically engineered garments.

The Santoni TOP2 ST, featuring selective terry technology, allows manufacturers to position terry loops precisely within knitted structures.

This enables targeted cushioning, ventilation, thermal comfort and three-dimensional surface effects, creating opportunities for sportswear, outdoor clothing and next-to-skin garments.

The Santoni SM8 TR1S introduces transfer technology capable of producing patented run-resistant mesh structures. These engineered areas can enhance ventilation while maintaining structural stability and creating distinctive decorative effects.

Another highlight, the Santoni TOP2 FAST, will demonstrate E40 fine-gauge seamless knitting through a collection of lightweight, smooth and refined swimwear fabrics.

Together, these developments illustrate how knitting technology can integrate functionality directly into textile structures, reducing the need for additional construction processes.

SWS 3D Brings Artificial Intelligence into Garment Design

One of the exhibition’s key digital attractions will be SWS 3D, Santoni China Group’s next-generation AI-assisted seamless design platform.

The system introduces three-dimensional digital visualization into product development, helping designers and technical teams communicate garment concepts, explore alternative structures and coordinate the transition from design to manufacturing.

According to the company, the platform is intended to support faster design iterations, improved collaboration and more efficient resource utilization.

By allowing teams to evaluate garment concepts digitally, SWS 3D can help reduce unnecessary revisions and improve coordination between creative development and technical production.

The technology reflects a broader industry shift toward digitally connected manufacturing, where artificial intelligence supports product development rather than functioning solely as a machine-level automation tool.

Connecting Knitting Machines Through Digital Manufacturing

Beyond individual equipment innovations, Santoni China Group will showcase its strategy for developing a more connected digital textile manufacturing ecosystem.

Its initiatives include industrial Internet of Things connectivity, AI-supported design applications, production-data integration, digital collaboration and industry-specific manufacturing solutions.

The Group is also exploring digital services covering spare parts, customer support, customized manufacturing and broader supply-chain coordination.

The objective is to improve visibility across manufacturing operations while connecting machinery performance with product development, production management and after-sales services.

For textile manufacturers, such integration could support more informed production decisions, improved operational coordination and greater flexibility when responding to changing customer requirements.

Sustainability Through Smarter Fabric Engineering

Sustainability will form another important part of Santoni China Group’s presentation.

The company will showcase fabrics and finished garments developed around four application themes: performance, outdoor and training, intimate apparel, and sustainability.

Advanced knitting techniques allow functional features such as compression, ventilation, cushioning and decorative textures to be incorporated directly into fabric structures.

This approach can help reduce unnecessary processing and material waste while supporting more efficient product development.

The combination of intelligent machinery, advanced knitting structures and digital design also offers manufacturers opportunities to develop differentiated, higher-value textiles.

Shanghai Exhibition Highlights Future of Intelligent Knitting

With textile producers facing growing pressure to improve productivity, control costs and respond to increasingly complex market requirements, Santoni China Group’s exhibition will focus on connecting machinery innovation with digital manufacturing and product development.

Its participation at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026 highlights the expanding role of automation, artificial intelligence and advanced fabric engineering in shaping the next generation of knitting technologies.

Visitors can explore the Group’s latest machines, digital solutions and textile applications at Hall 4.1, Booth C39, from November 20–24, 2026.

For manufacturers seeking to strengthen competitiveness, the technologies on display illustrate how the future of knitting increasingly depends on integrating precision engineering, intelligent production systems and innovative textile design.