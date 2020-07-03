Textile Sustainable Conferrence 2020

November 03-06, 2020

Dublin,Irland

In light of on-going developments with COVID-19 and after thoughtful discussions with our Board of Directors and a few member companies, Textile Exchange has decided to move our 2020 Textile Sustainability Conference to a fully online, virtual experience that will take place on Monday, November 2- Friday, November 6. We believe this is the safest approach for the well-being of our global audience and we are excited that a virtual event makes it possible to broaden the learning opportunities and engagement with the industry at this time.

