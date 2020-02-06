Texworld Paris: The international trade show for fashion 2020

Texworld Denim For Every Season international trade show

February 10 – 13, 2020

Venue: Paris, Le Bourget, France

https://texworld-paris.fr.messefrankfurt.com/paris/en.html

Taking place twice a year at Paris – Le Bourget, Texworld, with around 1000 exhibitors, offers professional buyers from all over the world a rich variety of products fro basics to creative high-end fabrics of excellent quality.

It is a must for manufacturers specializing in: cotton, denim, drapery & tailoring, embroidery & lace, jacquard, knitted fabrics, linen & hemp, prints, shirting, silk, silky aspects, sportswear & functional fabrics, trims & accessories, wool and woolen materials.

The presence of a “Small Order Itinerary” which lists the exhibitors who can sell small quantities to designers is a real asset for small brands and capsule collections.

Contact Organizers

Messe Frankfurt, Inc.

3200 Windy Hill Road,

Suite 500 West

Atlanta, GA 30339

Phone: 770.984.8016

Email: mailto:Kim.porter@usa.messefrankfurt.com