Texworld Paris: The international trade show for fashion 2020

Texworld Denim For Every Season international trade show
February 10 – 13, 2020
Venue: Paris, Le Bourget, France
Taking place twice a year at Paris – Le Bourget, Texworld, with around 1000 exhibitors, offers professional buyers from all over the world a rich variety of products fro basics to creative high-end fabrics of excellent quality.
It is a must for manufacturers specializing in: cotton, denim, drapery & tailoring, embroidery & lace, jacquard, knitted fabrics, linen & hemp, prints, shirting, silk, silky aspects, sportswear & functional fabrics, trims & accessories, wool and woolen materials.
The presence of a “Small Order Itinerary” which lists the exhibitors who can sell small quantities to designers is a real asset for small brands and capsule collections.
