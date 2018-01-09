October 17-19, 2018
Venue: Rixos Libertas Dubrovnik in Dubrovnik, Croatia
https://www.edana.org/education-events/conferences-and-symposia/event-detail/outlook-2017/
Outlook 2018, the leading hygiene conference & personal care conference to gain true insights into resources management, testing, building trust through partnerships, markets, technology & product developments by hearing senior professionals.
Outlook has gone from strength to strength for 16 editions, with last edition held in Cascais, Portugal. “Outlook is the event where the global NW hygiene industry meets. As a nonwoven supplier to this industry, it was essential that we attend and network with other participants,” said Ray Dunleavy, Head of Global Marketing, Strategy and Business Development at Fitesa.
Outlook is designed to enhance networking opportunities and offers you the perfect platform to engage with your peers: coffee breaks, standing lunch and two evening cocktail parties, organisers report.
Contact Organizers
EDANA
Avenue Eugene Plasky 157
Brussels, Belgium
Tel: +32 2 734 93 10
Website: www.edana.org