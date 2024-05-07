GOTS updated its criteria for a strong sustainability chain

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), the world’s premier processing standard for certified organic fibres, experienced significant milestones. In addition to the increasing number of GOTS-certified facilities, to the release of the new standard version, GOTS continued to be a guide for businesses trying to navigate changing legislation, social and environmental demands.



Türkiye ranks third in the world with the number of GOTS-approved businesses

For GOTS, 2024 culminated with 25 Global Organic Textile Standard-approved certification bodies reporting a noteworthy 14,676 certified facilities (an 8% growth from 2022) in 89 countries. GOTS continued to attract interest from Turkish brands and entrepreneurs, as well as manufacturers. While the number of approved businesses increased from 1657 to 1700, an increase of 3% was achieved. With these figures, Türkiye ranked third in the world in terms of the number of approved businesses.



GOTS Version 7.0 offers a comprehensive solution for organic textile producers

Facilities that become Global Organic Textile Standard-certified will operate under the new GOTS Version 7.0 with a one-year transition period. GOTS Version 7.0 and its accompanying Implementation Manual provide a comprehensive solution for companies who want to produce organic textiles and be supported to ensure compliance with environmental and human rights due diligence along the entire value chain, from field to finished product.

Claudia Kersten, Managing Director of Global Standard, said; “At GOTS’ core is providing solutions. GOTS was always instrumental for pioneers in the textile industry to voluntarily demonstrate their commitment to sustainable value chains, as a risk management tool and for operational efficiency,” and added that with the new and upcoming supply chain regulations, GOTS acquired the additional role of helping companies show compliance with laws.

GOTS Version 7.0 also introduced a six-step due diligence process and handbook that equips GOTS-certified operations to proactively identify, assess and mitigate adverse impacts throughout their value chains.