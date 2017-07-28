Gov. assures textile sector for solutions- Pakistan

On Thursday, 28 July 2017, the Federal Secretary for Textile Hassan Iqbal assured the representatives of the value-added textile sector for solutions about their matters and to deliver their voice to the ministry. He also promised to get the relief from the concerned government departments as well.

While speaking on the occasion he said that the government had released Rs4 billion on July 26, for payment of refund claims by exporters and industrialists, and the amount would be paid soon. The meeting was attended by different value-added textile associations and was led by Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Chief Coordinator of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) and Chairman Pakistan Apparel Forum, at PHMA House, Karachi.

Mr Bilwani briefed the Secretary Textile on the issues facing the value-added textile sector and the textile industry in general. The addressed issues were mostly related to Federal Board of Revenue and the high cost of inputs; making them uncompetitive in the international market which had caused a decline in the country’s exports.

They urged the government that utility tariff is separated for export oriented industries on the pattern of fertilizer and agriculture sectors. This would increase the rate of conversion of cotton or value-addition boosting the textile exports of the country. Payment of all the refund claims of the business community was also demanded, with an emphasis for the exporters. Also, the remaining amount under the PM Package was demanded to be released.

The FBR had assured that Rs 20 billion would be paid as refunds before August 14, 2017, it was also informed at the event that during June 2017, textile exports had gone up by 16 percent and hoped that textile exports would be increased.

Source: The Nation