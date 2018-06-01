Mouvent enters Italy, Turkey, China and India with compact TX801 printing solution

Mouvent enters into strategic partnerships with Italy, China, Turkey and India as principal distributors of textile printing solutions. Mouvent has ambitious sale goals for the compact TX801, which uses a compact proprietary print engine based on Mouvent™ Cluster Technology and prints up to 8 colors and completed up to 50% of the print jobs in a single pass, boosting the productivity up to 200 sqm/h.

According to Mr Reto Simmen, chief business officer Mouvent, to achieve sale goals for the company’s textile printing solution Italy, China, Turkey and India are identified to be the most relevant markets. Mouvent has established direct sales and service organization in Italy with Francesco Aprile at the helm and entered into strategic partnerships with the three other markets top rated distribution companies for textile printers.

In Turkey, Mouvent is partnering with PSC. It was founded in 2001 and started working with Mimaki and Dgen between 2012 and 2016. PSC is convinced that customers will love TX801 addition and its competitive price per square meter and that it is a combination of quality and affordability. They see this Mouvent sales and service partnership bringing great opportunities and success.

Jet Tech will be representing Mouvent textile printing solutions in China. President of Jet Tech, Mr Paul Yuen said,“The TX801 has a very competitive price/performance ratio compared to basic digital printers, but its print quality is unrivalled. It is a privilege to support Mouvent and distribute this technology in such an important market as China. Building a strong and reliable Mouvent support team serving Chinese customers is a mission to which we commit 110%.”

In India, Mouvent is partnering with Fortuna Colours & Prints LLP. It launched Mimaki, Hong Hua, Hunstman, Reggiani and a dozen other brands ranging from ink over software to machines. One of the co-founders of the company, Mr Krishnamurthy explained that they were the first to enter textile printing in India. They printed for top designers and partnered with manufacturers. In a partnership they share the responsibility for service, support and ownership of the technology.

In cooperation with its partners, Mouvent will also set up a showroom in each of these countries.