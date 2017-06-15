Textiles take-back scheme by IKEA

IKEA UK & Ireland has launched a textile take-back scheme at its Cardiff store. According to the experts, if the decision becomes successful, it can potentially be rolled out nationally. According to the official sources of IKEA, the scheme will facilitate the customers in Cardiff with the opportunity to bring in any unwanted textiles purchased from any store – from clothing to soft furnishings – to be reused, repaired or recycle.

According to the sources, there would be some workshops showcasing the customers about how they can revive or recycle the textile and turn them into a new product that can be used in day to day life. The pilot, supported by resources charity WRAP, will see IKEA Cardiff donate all textile products received from customers to the YMCA in Roath, Cardiff. The scheme will provide a range of textiles for people in the local community, including the homeless and low-income families.

Sharing views on the matter, Matthew Fessey, the store manager at IKEA Cardiff, said: “With our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people, the textile take-back scheme in Cardiff will help our customers to live more sustainably while supporting people in need who are living in the local community.”

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do and this scheme builds on our zero waste to landfill achievement last year across the UK & Ireland business. We also want to allow our customers to upcycle their unwanted goods instead of throwing them away, minimising the contribution to landfill” he further added.